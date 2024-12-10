Ukrainian refugees
Learning German as the key to integration
Learning a new language is often difficult. Ukrainian orphans and their caregivers show how to learn from each other.
The once empty hotel "Das Gogers" in Burgauberg-Neudauberg, which is owned by the Senecura Group, has been the new safe home of 57 Ukrainian orphans between the ages of two and a half and eight and their caregivers since April 2022. When they arrived, completely terrified by the turmoil of war in their homeland, the children's laughter has since returned to the house.
Mother tongue as part of everyday life
While some of the children now attend kindergartens and schools in the surrounding area, six children are taught in the in-house branch of the Stegersbach special school. The mother tongue remains an integral part of their everyday lives. While the children learn German in kindergarten and school in the morning, they receive online Ukrainian lessons in the afternoon. The background to this is that foreign languages are easier to learn if you know your mother tongue.
However, the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) has now launched a special offer to better promote the integration of caregivers. In cooperation with the Burgenland Adult Education Center, a tailor-made German course is being offered for the 20 caregivers.
As it is difficult for them to leave the orphanage due to their caring duties, the course takes place directly on site and is made available through the Integration Fund's individual support.
Mutual support in learning German
The course participants' willingness to learn is high and their progress is remarkable. The biggest incentive for the adults to learn German, however, is the children's ambition: "We motivate each other and learn from each other," the participants emphasize.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
