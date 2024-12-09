Bridge building celebrated
Seventh bridge in Wels is now fully on course
From next spring, a covered Traun crossing will connect Wels and Schleißheim. Construction work has been in full swing for months. On December 9, another milestone was reached in the construction process. The three wooden segments were floated into place.
Exactly 123 years after the completion of the first bridge over the Traun, bridge number seven was celebrated yesterday, Monday, in Wels. A covered wooden structure will connect the country's second largest city with Schleißheim in future.
Three prefabricated bridge segments
The three prefabricated bridge segments were prefabricated in the factory from mid-October to early November and delivered to the construction site on the grounds of the central operations building of the city of Wels by special transport. Final assembly took place there. The parts are each around 40 meters long, 5.6 meters wide and 5.8 meters high and weigh between 60 and 70 tons. A heavy-duty pontoon weighing around 500 tons was used to float the bridge sections into place, which will be dismantled before the holidays.
This bridge documents what is technically feasible and thus becomes a contemporary witness in our city's history
Andreas Rabl, Welser Bürgermeister
Mayor Andreas Rabl (FPÖ) looks back on a long road to the bridge being built: "Planning for the pedestrian and cycle bridge project from Wels to Schleißheim has been underway since 2016. After many discussions and negotiations, today - eight years later - it is almost finished. This bridge documents what is technically feasible and thus becomes a contemporary witness in our city's history."
SP Mobility Councillor Stefan Ganzert: "Not only are we right on schedule with the construction, we are also keeping to the costs. After the milestone with the swimming in, I am confident that the rest will also go so well. I'm looking forward to the opening in 2025."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
