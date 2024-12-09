Seventh bridge in Wels is now fully on course

Three prefabricated bridge segments

The three prefabricated bridge segments were prefabricated in the factory from mid-October to early November and delivered to the construction site on the grounds of the central operations building of the city of Wels by special transport. Final assembly took place there. The parts are each around 40 meters long, 5.6 meters wide and 5.8 meters high and weigh between 60 and 70 tons. A heavy-duty pontoon weighing around 500 tons was used to float the bridge sections into place, which will be dismantled before the holidays.