"Asylum granted"
Russia confirms: Assad and his family in Moscow
The ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow, according to a report by the Russian state agency Tass. "Russia has granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds," the agency quoted a Kremlin representative as saying.
The rebel forces captured the Syrian capital Damascus early on Sunday morning. Assad had since disappeared, and the rebels announced the fall of the regime shortly afterwards. Since then, there had been speculation as to the whereabouts of the former ruler.
Fake news about Assad's death
False reports had even circulated on the internet about a plane crash in which Assad died. The Kremlin has now confirmed that the Syrian president and his family have been granted asylum "for humanitarian reasons". According to reports, they are in Moscow.
Assad had suppressed any dissenting opinion during his rule and had thousands imprisoned. "We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of the liberation of our prisoners and the release from their chains and announce the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," the rebels declared, referring to a large military prison on the outskirts of Damascus.
Kurds see chance for a new beginning
The Kurdish militias in Syria see an opportunity for a fresh political start following Assad's departure. "This change offers an opportunity to build a new Syria based on democracy and justice," explained the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi. This could "guarantee rights for all Syrians". "We are experiencing historic moments in Syria as we witness the fall of the authoritarian regime in Damascus," Abdi said.
Meanwhile, in Damascus itself, the president's luxury palace became an object of desire. Pictures on social media show people posing inside the palace - and even taking the odd item.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
