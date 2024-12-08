Russia confirms: Assad and his family in Moscow

Kurds see chance for a new beginning

The Kurdish militias in Syria see an opportunity for a fresh political start following Assad's departure. "This change offers an opportunity to build a new Syria based on democracy and justice," explained the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi. This could "guarantee rights for all Syrians". "We are experiencing historic moments in Syria as we witness the fall of the authoritarian regime in Damascus," Abdi said.