Climate change threatens our chamois and marmots

Only a quiet trickle of stones sometimes gives mountaineers and climbers a hint that a pack of chamois is on the move above and at the tree line. Otherwise, the bucks, does and fawns - related to simple goats - often make themselves scarce. The fact that they blend in with rocks, mountain pines and brown vegetation is thanks to their perfect camouflage. "On the other hand, the chamois can sometimes be quite curious and dare to approach," says Tyrolean Mount Everest conqueror Peter Habeler, who has encountered hundreds of these animals on his tours through rock and firn.