Toilet ban and headbutts: Principal suspended

She is said to have forbidden pupils to go to the toilet - one child is even said to have wet himself as a result. She is said to have left pupils unattended for short periods of time and handed out headbutts and slaps on the back of the neck. She is also said to have sent pupils outside at break time when it was minus eight degrees and not helped them up after they fell. And she is alleged to have made derogatory remarks about kindergarten teachers: The Directorate of Education made a total of 18 allegations of serious breaches of official duty against the principal of a Salzburg elementary school. This led to the teacher's provisional suspension in May 2023.