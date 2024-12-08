Cenacolo Community
Addicts want to give hope with a nativity play
The "Cenacolo" community in Kleinfrauenhaid in Burgenland is home to men who are addicted to alcohol and the internet. They appeal for people to consciously seek silence, especially during Advent and Christmas, instead of getting senselessly drunk at Christmas markets.
The weeks leading up to Christmas are some of the most hectic of the year. In order to cope better with the stress and hustle and bustle, some are drawn to Christmas markets for punch and mulled wine, while others seek distraction and distance from their nerve-wracking everyday lives in virtual worlds.
The 27 men currently living in the "Cenacolo" community in Kleinfrauenhaid can tell you a thing or two about this. They have also resorted to harmful aids in other emotionally demanding situations in order to calm down. Most of them are deeply wounded people, alcoholics, gamblers or internet addicts.
"Because of their traumas and addictions, they have lost their connection to themselves and their loved ones. It's a vicious circle! Because in challenging times, it is all the more important to be well rooted - in faith in God and in yourself and also in relationships with your loved ones," says Cenacolo director Georg Schwarz and talks about his protégés. The youngest are 18, the oldest 45 years old.
Living the real thing
Here in the community, they can experience being safe and supported. Through sincere conversations and loving self-care, but also by working, praying and meditating together, they learn that the inner emptiness, which often manifests itself through depression and aggression, can be filled in a life-giving way and new meaning can be found.
"Unfortunately, there are more and more people who perceive the world as gloomy and lose hope. With our Christmas nativity play, we want to show them that there is still light. A light that shines even more powerfully when you live the good, the true and the beautiful," says Schwarz, referring to the birth of the infant Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem more than 2000 years ago.
Recognizing your own value
Preparations are currently in full swing. The Cenacolo brothers have sewn the costumes themselves. They also built the set - consisting of houses, streets, workshops and a large stable - with their own hands and with great attention to detail. This allowed them to discover their value and talents, which many had not been aware of until then. But they also realized that great things can be created together: "With the performances, we want to touch the hearts of the audience and give them a Christmas time as it should be - quiet, profound and full of friends and hope."
The first performance will take place on December 14 at 5 p.m., followed by two more on December 29 and January 5 at the same time. And because enthusiasm is contagious, the Cenacolo brothers will be joined by local families to experience the magic of the Christmas story at first hand. Admission is free. All donations go to the men's community.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.