Can you preserve the perfect household?

It's a minor question in the context of world history, but I may share it with my readers: Why is it impossible for me to keep my household spotlessly clean? By God, I'm no slob, but I keep my apartment in reasonable order. Nevertheless, I have a cleaning lady and am very happy to have her. My pearl comes by for a few hours every two weeks and when she leaves, I always feel like I've moved into a new apartment: Everything sparkles and shines and smells of freshly squeezed lemons!