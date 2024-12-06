Men’s downhill in Beaver Creek from 7pm LIVE

Ski World Cup ticker
Before the speed start, Austria's men's skiers are still without a podium finish after three races this season. Three World Cup races are scheduled in Beaver Creek from today to Sunday: downhill, super-G and giant slalom. After a winless downhill season, the ÖSV aces aren't putting out any verbal claws before the start on the predatory bird slope. Nevertheless, there is confidence for a first spectacle.
Beaver Creek promises postcard weather for the weekend and everything is set for the legendary Birds of Prey. "Racing is what we're all about, what we're passionate about, so we're really looking forward to it," said Vincent Kriechmayr. The slope is hard and icy, and the waves and jumps are pronounced due to the heavy snowfall. "The course is in excellent condition, it will be spectacular for spectators at home."
Last year, none of the three races could take place due to first fresh snow and then gusts of wind. Kriechmayr is the last active ÖSV racer to make it onto the downhill podium in Colorado (2nd/2019). An Austrian downhill victory is long overdue. The last time Michael Walchhofer won there was in 2007. The Austrians learned the hard way last winter just how difficult it can be to make it onto the podium in downhill racing. Kriechmayr ("I skied sloppily last year") avoided the embarrassment of a podium-less season by finishing second in Kvitfjell.
Kriechmayr the only winner
If you believe the statements of coaches and athletes, the conditions are somewhat different this year. The preparation in Chile and at home went according to plan this time. During the fine-tuning in Copper Mountain, they are said not to have cut a bad figure when compared with the competition.
The pressure remains on Kriechmayr as the hopeful. With the exception of Matthias Mayer, who retired, no other Austrian has won a speed race since 2019. While Marco Schwarz is working on his comeback, the veterans Otmar Striedinger, Daniel Hemetsberger and Daniel Danklmaier are expected to spring a surprise or two. Stefan Babinsky and Raphael Haaser are expected to take the next steps.
Babinsky, who has made it into the top ten twice in his career so far (4th Kitzbühel/2024, 6th Val Gardena/Gröden/2023), is already Austria's number two in the downhill according to the rankings. "I want to get every percent out of myself. I will work hard and look from race to race." Haaser has already finished on the podium three times in the super-G as third in the discipline in 2023/24.
Serial winner Kilde is missing
"You have to take things easy, you can't set your expectations too high," said speed group coach Sepp Brunner. He added that you shouldn't have high expectations at first because of the many high starting numbers in the downhill. Kriechmayr commented on the general expectations: "The competition is not sleeping and has certainly done its homework. We will do our best to be among the front runners. We'll see if it's enough."
The winner of the last four BC speed races is missing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) is still suffering from the after-effects of his crash in Wengen and has already declared his withdrawal from the season. For Friday, bullet winner Marco Odermatt (SUI) and Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA) are the logical candidates for a winning photo with the eagle.
