Men’s downhill in Beaver Creek from 7pm LIVE

Last year, none of the three races could take place due to first fresh snow and then gusts of wind. Kriechmayr is the last active ÖSV racer to make it onto the downhill podium in Colorado (2nd/2019). An Austrian downhill victory is long overdue. The last time Michael Walchhofer won there was in 2007. The Austrians learned the hard way last winter just how difficult it can be to make it onto the podium in downhill racing. Kriechmayr ("I skied sloppily last year") avoided the embarrassment of a podium-less season by finishing second in Kvitfjell.