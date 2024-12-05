Vorteilswelt
Sparkling pleasure

“Große Reserven”: Win fine sparkling wine for your celebration

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 11:52

"Große Reserve" is Austria's highest sparkling wine quality level. Just in time for the holidays, West Styrian winegrower Stefan Langmann and his daughter Verena are releasing their first "Große Reserven". In our competition, you now have the chance to win one of 9 bottles of Langmann Grosse Reserven - perfect for the holidays or as an exclusive gift!

0 Kommentare

The West Styrian winegrower and his daughter are presenting their first "Große Reserven", Austria's highest quality level for sparkling wine, just in time for the holidays. What makes these sparkling wines so exceptional? Their exceptionally long ageing period: these fine wines are stored for 50 to 70 months (!) before they are bottled - far longer than the legal requirement.

Higher, cooler, fresher - the special altitude and the cool influences of the nearby Koralpe are fantastic conditions for great sparkling wines. (Bild: Anna Stöcher)
Higher, cooler, fresher - the special altitude and the cool influences of the nearby Koralpe are fantastic conditions for great sparkling wines.
(Bild: Anna Stöcher)

Thanks to the special altitude of their vineyards and the cool influences of the Koralpe, the Langmanns create sparkling wines that combine freshness, finesse and elegance. The result is two sparkling masterpieces that enhance any celebration: the "2018 Stainz Sekt Große Reserve" and the "2017 Langegg Sekt Große Reserve".

West Styrian winegrower Stefan Langmann and his daughter Verena have released their first "Große Reserven" this year. (Bild: Anna Stöcher)
West Styrian winegrower Stefan Langmann and his daughter Verena have released their first "Große Reserven" this year.
(Bild: Anna Stöcher)

But watch out: These exclusive vintages are strictly limited and could sell out quickly. So if you want to enjoy these exceptional sparkling wines, don't delay. Both fine wines are currently still available in the online store for 38 euros a bottle.

Further sparkling wine vintages are already slumbering in the cellar
Further sparkling wine vintages for "Große Reserven" are already slumbering in the cellar, but it is uncertain when they will be available for sale. Although the "Sekt Austria Große Reserve" quality level stipulates a yeast ageing period of 36 months, the father-daughter duo reserve the right to wait for the right moment to ensure the best possible quality. This can mean 50 months, 70 months or even longer, as is the case with the current Große Reserven. It is therefore advisable to take advantage of the current "large reserves". Because the next ones are very likely to be a long time coming.

Two sparkling masterpieces that will enhance any celebration: the "2018 Stainz Sekt Große Reserve" and the "2017 Langegg Sekt Große Reserve". (Bild: Weingut Langmann)
Two sparkling masterpieces that will enhance any celebration: the "2018 Stainz Sekt Große Reserve" and the "2017 Langegg Sekt Große Reserve".
(Bild: Weingut Langmann)

Win your bottle of Große Reserve!
Take part in our competition and win one of two bottles of Langmann Große Reserven - perfect for the holidays or as an exclusive gift.

And if you subscribe to our "Krone kocht" newsletter, you have double the chance of winning a bottle of this fine wine. Simply take part and, with a little luck, win one of 9 bottles of the "2018 Stainz Sekt Große Reserve" or the "2017 Langegg Sekt Große Reserve". The closing date for entries is December 11, 2024, 9 am. Read the conditions of participation here!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
