“Große Reserven”: Win fine sparkling wine for your celebration

Further sparkling wine vintages for "Große Reserven" are already slumbering in the cellar, but it is uncertain when they will be available for sale. Although the "Sekt Austria Große Reserve" quality level stipulates a yeast ageing period of 36 months, the father-daughter duo reserve the right to wait for the right moment to ensure the best possible quality. This can mean 50 months, 70 months or even longer, as is the case with the current Große Reserven. It is therefore advisable to take advantage of the current "large reserves". Because the next ones are very likely to be a long time coming.