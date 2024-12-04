A look at Germany
Bureaucracy accounts for a fifth of working time
Employees in Germany spend more than a fifth of their working time on bureaucracy. This is the result of a survey of managers conducted by the ifo Institute. This is a "considerable amount of personnel required to comply with ever new legal requirements", the respondents criticize.
Bureaucracy is also a burden on competitiveness and entrepreneurial freedom and "influences companies' investment decisions". According to the 450 managers surveyed, the time required is mainly due to excessive reporting, information, documentation and notification obligations. The legal regulations have become increasingly complex over the past ten years.
In the survey, 75 percent described the practicability or feasibility of laws as poor to very poor. In order to meet the bureaucratic requirements, eight out of ten respondents use external service providers. Bureaucracy costs them an average of six percent of their turnover.
Ifo Center: "Urgent need for reform"
According to an earlier Ifo study, bureaucracy in our neighboring country costs up to 146 billion euros in economic output every year. "The large scale of the costs caused by bureaucracy illustrates the urgency of the need for reform. The cost of doing nothing is huge compared to the growth potential that lies dormant in reducing bureaucracy," said Oliver Falck, Head of the Ifo Center for Industrial Organization and New Technologies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.