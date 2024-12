“Hysteria!” Horner follows up in the Formula 1 dispute

Verstappen has "lost all respect"

Verstappen had driven unnecessarily too slowly, was the explanation given by the stewards, who therefore handed down a rare penalty. The four-time champion could not believe that he had received a one-place penalty. However, the Dutchman was more annoyed by Russell's behavior in the discussions with the race stewards. "In my life, in my career, I have often been in this meeting room with people who have raced. I've never seen anyone try to screw someone over so much. And with that, I have lost all respect," said Verstappen.