Uproar in France

Club imposes stadium ban on six-year-old!

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 18:31

The French soccer club AC Le Havre has imposed a stadium ban on a six-year-old child. Although the Ligue 1 club is aware of the oddity of the measure, it sees no alternative. 

Stadium ban against a six-year-old? The French first division club AC Le Havre has now resorted to precisely this unusual measure. Although they are aware that this will certainly cause astonishment and incomprehension. 

"It's a bit bleak, but we are forced to act on these issues and in the face of excessive behavior. We need to raise awareness among supporters and show that the stadium must remain a place of celebration and not an outlet," said Le Havre in an official statement.

Accompanying person also punished
But what actually happened? The six-year-old is accused of throwing paper cups and paper balls in the direction of a friend at the home game against Stade Reims in mid-November. However, the objects landed on the edge of the pitch and attracted the attention of the club.

Although no people were hit, the club wanted to make a statement. When the video surveillance tapes were analyzed, it became clear that the "culprit" was a child. In the end, the six-year-old and the person accompanying him were banned from the stadium until 12 January 2025. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

