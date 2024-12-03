Man died in flames while his partner was on vacation

"You couldn't see anything from the outside, but there was a fire inside," reports Markus Niederleitner, commander of the Lichtenberg fire department, which was alerted on Tuesday morning along with nine other fire departments. The chimney sweep had raised the alarm shortly before eight o'clock after finding no one at the remote house and seeing through the window that there was a fire inside. However, the flames had probably been raging for some time, because by the time the firefighters arrived, they had almost extinguished themselves due to a lack of oxygen.