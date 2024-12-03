Dog also killed
Man died in flames while his partner was on vacation
As reported, a chimney fire in Lichtenberg near Linz became a death trap for a 79-year-old man. His dog is also dead. A chimney sweep discovered the tragedy by chance, but the rescue teams were unable to save the homeowner.
"You couldn't see anything from the outside, but there was a fire inside," reports Markus Niederleitner, commander of the Lichtenberg fire department, which was alerted on Tuesday morning along with nine other fire departments. The chimney sweep had raised the alarm shortly before eight o'clock after finding no one at the remote house and seeing through the window that there was a fire inside. However, the flames had probably been raging for some time, because by the time the firefighters arrived, they had almost extinguished themselves due to a lack of oxygen.
House completely filled with smoke
Wearing heavy breathing protection, the helpers entered the smoke-filled house, where a couple was reported to be living. Inside, the firefighters found the lifeless 79-year-old and his dead dog next to him. They had apparently been surprised by the smoke and suffocated helplessly.
Partner was in Tyrol
The 79-year-old's partner was not at home, she was on vacation in Tyrol and heard about the tragedy there. It still needs to be clarified why the house became a death trap unnoticed. The area where the fire broke out was narrowed down to the bed in the bedroom by experts from the Upper Austrian Fire Prevention Agency. It can be assumed that cigarettes started the fire. The house, which was completely covered in soot, is no longer habitable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
