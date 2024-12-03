For more animal welfare
Doskozil goes to court over fully slatted floors
The Burgenland state government has once again initiated far-reaching improvements to an important animal welfare issue today. Hans Peter Doskozil wants to use a constitutional complaint to ensure that fully slatted floors are banned as soon as possible.
Animal welfare activists regularly draw attention to the fact that keeping farm animals on fully slatted floors means one thing above all: great suffering. Scientific studies also clearly show that this form of husbandry is cruel to animals and therefore contradicts the national objective of "animal welfare".
Historic decision
With the appeal to the Constitutional Court for a swift ban on fully slatted floors in pig farming, Burgenland achieved a major success for animal welfare last year, even though nine farmers have just appealed the decision - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
However, Governor Doskozil (SPÖ) is consistently pursuing the path he has taken and would like to obtain a ban on this form of husbandry for cattle as well. A corresponding constitutional complaint was decided at a government meeting on Tuesday.
The constitutional complaint is intended to improve animal welfare and a new funding model is intended to provide financial security for farms with organic husbandry.
Hans Peter Doskozil, Landeshauptmann Burgenland
Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl
Currently, only the keeping of certain cattle on fully slatted floors is prohibited. For animals that are not used for breeding, it is permitted, Doskozil stated. "If the federal legislator assumes that some animals may not be kept on fully slatted floors due to the increased risk of disease, then this must also apply to the same animals if they are not used for breeding," argued the governor.
Rethinking agriculture
In Burgenland, Doskozil wants to develop a new funding model to compensate for the abolition of the suckler cow premium. This should also strengthen regional cattle breeding, put a stop to torturous animal transportation and improve the competitive chances of local agriculture, said the governor.
Poor pigs
Doskozil could also imagine a new complaint about the ban on fully slatted floors in pig farming if the worst comes to the worst. There is still no new regulation for the transitional period, which lasts until 2040 and will be lifted on June 1, 2025. "If there is another long transitional period, we will have the law reviewed by the Constitutional Court once again," he announced.
I welcome this new appeal to the Court and hope that there will soon be clarity for all sides.
Maggie Entenfellner, „Krone“ Tierecke
"Krone" animal welfare lady Maggie Entenfellner does not want to get carried away just yet: "Of course, we have to understand the fears and concerns of the farmers, as many see their livelihoods threatened by new investments. But the lives of these animals also count and politicians must put an end to this suffering at some point! Getting up, lying down, every step is often difficult for these animals. I welcome this new complaint to the Court of Justice and hope that there will soon be clarity for all sides.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
