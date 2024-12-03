Gang of youths broke the jaw of pensioner (73)

The 18-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated robbery - a new provision resulting from the protection against violence package was applied to him, which stipulates the same minimum sentence for young adults for armed robbery as for adults, namely five years. He received a conditional sentence of four years. The 17-year-old received 30 months, ten of which were unconditional. The 16-year-old received 27 months, nine of which were unconditional.

First robbery sentences too low

However, the sentences from their first robbery trial are not legally binding. They were too low for the public prosecutor's office. The eldest received two years in prison. The 17-year-old client of lawyer David Jodlbauer was sentenced to 17 months' partial imprisonment and the third in the group to 18 months' partial imprisonment.