Experienced man

Salzburg looks to the future with a new coach

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 18:07

Now the cat is out of the bag! The Salzburg Ducks are entering the next Austrian Football League season with a new coach. He has already been active as a coach around the globe, and in the previous season he gave the commands from the sidelines in the European League of Football.

It had been clear for some time that the Ducks were looking for a new strong man on the sidelines. Now the Salzburg team has found its next head coach.

Joe Ashfield will be in charge of the Ducks in the future. The US-American has already been active as a coach around the globe, and with great success. In 2001, the quarterback hung up his boots with the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in Germany. Before that, he spent his entire career at Saint John's University in the US state of Minnesota.

My goal in the coming years is to build a team that can compete with the best clubs not only in Austria, but also in Europe

Salzburgs neuer Head Coach Joe Ashfield

In the same year, he switched to the coaching bench and led North Harbour Pride from Auckland (Nzl) to two championships in three years, as well as coaching the New Zealand national team in 2004. After returning to his home country, he worked as an assistant coach at various colleges. This included at the renowned Stanford University, with whom he won the Pacific-12 Conference twice and the Rose Bowl once. In the past two seasons, the former playmaker worked for the Fehervar Enthroners in the European League of Football, first as Offensive Coordinator and last season as Head Coach.

Joe Ashfield (right) also coached at Stanford University
"In addition to his role as head coach, he will play a key role in the further development of our coaches and the youth department and thus make a decisive contribution to the sporting future of the club," said Ara Einy, Salzburg's sporting director.

Head Coach Ashfield himself has big plans for the Ducks: "My goal is to build a team in the coming years that can compete with the best clubs not only in Austria, but also in Europe. It will be a challenge, but that's exactly what appeals to me about this task."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
