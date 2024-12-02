Experienced man
Salzburg looks to the future with a new coach
Now the cat is out of the bag! The Salzburg Ducks are entering the next Austrian Football League season with a new coach. He has already been active as a coach around the globe, and in the previous season he gave the commands from the sidelines in the European League of Football.
It had been clear for some time that the Ducks were looking for a new strong man on the sidelines. Now the Salzburg team has found its next head coach.
Joe Ashfield will be in charge of the Ducks in the future. The US-American has already been active as a coach around the globe, and with great success. In 2001, the quarterback hung up his boots with the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in Germany. Before that, he spent his entire career at Saint John's University in the US state of Minnesota.
My goal in the coming years is to build a team that can compete with the best clubs not only in Austria, but also in Europe
Salzburgs neuer Head Coach Joe Ashfield
In the same year, he switched to the coaching bench and led North Harbour Pride from Auckland (Nzl) to two championships in three years, as well as coaching the New Zealand national team in 2004. After returning to his home country, he worked as an assistant coach at various colleges. This included at the renowned Stanford University, with whom he won the Pacific-12 Conference twice and the Rose Bowl once. In the past two seasons, the former playmaker worked for the Fehervar Enthroners in the European League of Football, first as Offensive Coordinator and last season as Head Coach.
"In addition to his role as head coach, he will play a key role in the further development of our coaches and the youth department and thus make a decisive contribution to the sporting future of the club," said Ara Einy, Salzburg's sporting director.
Head Coach Ashfield himself has big plans for the Ducks: "My goal is to build a team in the coming years that can compete with the best clubs not only in Austria, but also in Europe. It will be a challenge, but that's exactly what appeals to me about this task."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.