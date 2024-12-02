Criteria for home loans could be relaxed

The ball is in the OeNB and FMA's court

The Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) and the Financial Market Authority (FMA) should now examine measures such as guidelines and capital-based measures. Possibilities include additional capital buffers and higher risk weights. In good economic times, a higher buffer could be used to build up capital and curb credit growth, while in poorer economic times the buffer could be reduced again to counteract the fact that the supply of credit is becoming increasingly scarce.