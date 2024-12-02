Olympic heroine dies at the age of just 55!

"The news is hard and terrible and leaves me stunned. Ilke struggled with health problems early on in her career. Each time, she was in the shit. The whole German throwing community is in mourning. She was always a fighter, but unfortunately lost her last fight far too early" - with these moving words, Silke Renk, President of the Saxony-Anhalt State Sports Association and former training colleague of Wyludda, announced the news of the legendary athlete's passing to dpa.