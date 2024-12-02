Tragic fate
Olympic heroine dies at the age of just 55!
She has been at the very top, but also at the very bottom, she has achieved the very highest in sport, but her health has been badly shaken by fate - and now the German Olympic heroine Ilke Wyludda is dead! At the age of just 55, the discus gold medalist from the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta was torn from life after a long illness ...
"The news is hard and terrible and leaves me stunned. Ilke struggled with health problems early on in her career. Each time, she was in the shit. The whole German throwing community is in mourning. She was always a fighter, but unfortunately lost her last fight far too early" - with these moving words, Silke Renk, President of the Saxony-Anhalt State Sports Association and former training colleague of Wyludda, announced the news of the legendary athlete's passing to dpa.
Wyludda was certainly legendary, winning her Olympic title in 1996 with a throw of 69.66 meters - a distance that would have been enough to win gold at the Games in Paris this year, 28 years later.
World Championship silver in Tokyo in 1991 and Gothenburg in 1995
She won European Championship gold in Split in 1990 and Helsinki in 1994, as well as World Championship silver in Tokyo in 1991 and Gothenburg in 1995 - even though she had successfully thrown the discus and shot put at a young age and won medals in both disciplines at the 1985 European Junior Championships.
After her career, Wyludda studied medicine, but had to have her lower right leg amputated after contracting a bacterial infection during an operation.
However, this did not cause her to despair, quite the opposite: she embarked on a second career, this time in Paralympic sport. Here, too, she was successful, winning silver in the shot put at the 2015 World Championships in Doha, her love from the early days of her career ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
