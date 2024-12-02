Insolvency administrator expects KTM to continue

AK submits applications for employees

The November salary and Christmas bonus are to be paid from the insolvency pay fund, while KTM plans to pay out the December wages this week. The task of the Chamber of Labor (AK) is to calculate and apply for claims from the insolvency pay fund for each individual employee. The applications are sent to the fund and the regional court, which forwards them to the three insolvency administrators of the companies. They then check the applications for accuracy.