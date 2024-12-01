Allotment garden case
Further investigations against SPÖ politician Nevrivy
Over a year ago, several questionable allotment garden deals in a complex in Vienna's 22nd district came to light. Several SPÖ officials were targeted by the public prosecutor's office - including the Donaustadt district leader Ernst Nevrivy. He is said to own plots of land that have increased in value through rezoning. Further questioning and investigations have now been ordered by the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption.
"Further investigations have now been ordered by the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption and various hearings will be conducted," said the Vienna public prosecutor's office in response to an inquiry by the Krone.
Nevrivy had bought a plot of land in a complex in Breitenlee in 2020, which was rezoned as building land in 2021. This led to the district leader being accused of having profited from the change. Before Nevrivy, several SPÖ politicians had already purchased plots of land there. In addition to Nevrivy, the public prosecutor's office is currently investigating another person, according to the report. It remains unclear who the second accused person is. According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, it is not allotment garden president Wilhelm Wohatschek.
City Court of Audit saw no political intervention
At the beginning of October, an audit report by the City Court of Audit on various zoning procedures was also published in the Breitenlee allotment garden association, in which no political intervention in zoning procedures could be identified.
The Vienna FPÖ once again demanded political consequences on Sunday. Further investigations have exposed the examination of the "red allotment garden scandal" by SPÖ provincial party secretary Barbara Novak as a farce, said provincial party secretary Lukas Brucker, who demanded a new complete internal party investigation by independent experts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.