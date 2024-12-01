Further investigations against SPÖ politician Nevrivy

Nevrivy had bought a plot of land in a complex in Breitenlee in 2020, which was rezoned as building land in 2021. This led to the district leader being accused of having profited from the change. Before Nevrivy, several SPÖ politicians had already purchased plots of land there. In addition to Nevrivy, the public prosecutor's office is currently investigating another person, according to the report. It remains unclear who the second accused person is. According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, it is not allotment garden president Wilhelm Wohatschek.