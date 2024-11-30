Frustration over turning away from the EU
Injured and arrested during protests in Georgia
Thousands of people have protested in Georgia against the suspension of EU accession talks. In the capital Tbilisi, demonstrators blocked the most important street in the city. The police used pepper spray and water cannons. There were dozens of arrests and injuries.
"Despite repeated appeals by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the action on Rustaveli Prospekt in front of the Georgian parliament building repeatedly exceeded the norms set by the law for assemblies and rallies," the ministry announced.
Police officers pelted with stones
Demonstrators threw stones at police officers, built barricades and burned objects. According to the police, 107 people were arrested in the capital Tbilisi. Ten officers were injured in the clashes.
EU accession talks are on ice
The protests were triggered by what the opposition sees as falsified elections and the government's announcement that accession talks with the EU have been put on hold.
The demonstrations on Saturday night were the largest in recent weeks. Tens of thousands are said to have taken part in Tbilisi, with demonstrations also taking place in other cities. According to surveys, the majority of the population is in favor of joining the EU, which is also a goal enshrined in the constitution.
Controversial parliamentary elections at the end of October
At the end of October, the ruling Georgian Dream party secured a majority in controversial parliamentary elections. Following severe criticism - including from Brussels - of the election process and the government's increasingly authoritarian course, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that EU accession negotiations with the EU would be suspended until 2028. Georgian Dream views Brussels' criticism as interference and blackmail. The opposition, in turn, fears that turning away from Europe will give Russia more influence in Georgia again.
