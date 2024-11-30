Injured and arrested during protests in Georgia

Controversial parliamentary elections at the end of October

At the end of October, the ruling Georgian Dream party secured a majority in controversial parliamentary elections. Following severe criticism - including from Brussels - of the election process and the government's increasingly authoritarian course, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that EU accession negotiations with the EU would be suspended until 2028. Georgian Dream views Brussels' criticism as interference and blackmail. The opposition, in turn, fears that turning away from Europe will give Russia more influence in Georgia again.