Demonstration in Linz
“Retail employees need their coal”
Despite the cold temperatures, Friday afternoon was a hot one at Schillerplatz in Linz: the GPA trade union had invited people to a protest rally. With loud music and whistles, the protesters swore their allegiance to the ongoing nationwide salary negotiations in the retail sector.
Alluding to the Christmas season, GPA Upper Austria Managing Director Wolfgang Gerstmayer shouted from the stage to the crowd, which was smaller than expected by the organizers with 100 to 150 participants: "For what you'll be doing over the next four weeks alone, you deserve a deal far above the inflation rate."
Plus of 4.3 percent demanded
This is exactly what the union is pushing for with its demand for a salary increase of 4.3 percent, as the average inflation rate over the past twelve months is 3.8 percent. According to Gerstmayer, inflation must be compensated, "especially in retail, where many women and many people work part-time". The employers' offer is plus 3.1 percent this year and a plus of 0.5 percent for inflation in the coming year.
"There is nothing to distribute"
Martin Sonntag, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, explains: "Energy costs are running away from us and sales are stagnating or falling. In the furniture trade, for example, our turnover is down ten to 15 percent compared to the previous year. There is nothing to distribute."
The employers' offer is far too low. It's about compensating for inflation, but it's also about appreciation.
Wolfgang Gerstmayer, Geschäftsführer der Gewerkschaft GPA OÖ
Only recently, an agreement was reached in the public sector for an increase of 3.5 percent. The next round of negotiations for the retail sector will take place on Tuesday. At the rally in Linz, a works council member expressed understanding for the other side: "We know that the situation in retail is not easy, but the employees also need their money."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.