“Retail employees need their coal”

Plus of 4.3 percent demanded

This is exactly what the union is pushing for with its demand for a salary increase of 4.3 percent, as the average inflation rate over the past twelve months is 3.8 percent. According to Gerstmayer, inflation must be compensated, "especially in retail, where many women and many people work part-time". The employers' offer is plus 3.1 percent this year and a plus of 0.5 percent for inflation in the coming year.