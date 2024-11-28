Suddenly a title contender

Dad Klaus, who is close to the action as an official at Bruck-Trofaiach, is following his son's run of success in Upper Styria with pride: "The fact that Julian is playing in the first team in Bruck of all places, where I experienced my sporting highlights, is a very nice story." And who knows where the path of Mitterdorfer and the Foxes, who even lead the HLA table after Wednesday's 32:25 win against Krems, can take them this season. Maybe even to the title?