Series of fatal accidents on our roads continues

Driven off the kerb into the oncoming lane

The man from Altmünster suddenly hit the kerb on the B 145 at around 7 p.m. and then probably drove into the oncoming lane - causing a collision with the car of a 43-year-old man from Bad Ischl, who survived the accident with injuries. The 30-year-old, on the other hand, was trapped in the wreckage of his car and the fire department freed him using hydraulic rescue equipment.