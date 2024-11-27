"Hate speech" in Gruabn
Investigation against “whipper-in” closed
After the scandal at the Graz Cup derby last year, the "whipper-in" from the Gruabn can breathe a sigh of relief: there are no criminal charges against the Sturm fan. His lawyer Raimund Hofmann spoke to the "Krone".
"All the hatred we feel, all the hatred we carry inside us, we're letting it out today!" - Those were the words spoken just over a year ago before the derby scandal in the Gruabn in Graz. Thousands of fans cheered the so-called pre-singer, applauded and filmed his speech. The scenes then escalated and, as is well known, there were acts of violence.
Some of them have already had repercussions in court. A non-appealable indictment relating to the attack with iron bars on a mobile GAK fan store has recently been issued. The "whipper-in" was investigated for "serious communal violence", formerly "breach of the peace".
In addition, the agitator was reprimanded by the ÖFB: The committee for prevention and stadium bans already cited him to Vienna in the summer, where he was given a "yellow card". In the event of another offense, he faces a six-month nationwide stadium ban.
In hindsight, my client naturally regrets his choice of words, which arose out of emotion. However, he never intended to incite others to commit a criminal offense.
Anwalt Raimund Hofmann
And he can now also breathe a sigh of relief from a criminal law perspective. Because, as Christian Kroschl, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz, confirms, the investigations against him have been dropped. Through his lawyer Raimund Hofmann, the victim spoke to the "Krone": "In retrospect, my client naturally regrets his choice of words, which arose out of emotion. However, he never intended to incite others to commit a criminal offense. My client has not yet decided whether he would like to appear as a chorister again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.