99.74 percent of Carinthia remains without wind farms

"There are currently many myths circulating about wind power in Carinthia. Between 600 and 1000 wind turbines are pure fantasy figures," emphasized Martin Gruber, Vice Provincial Minister, at the presentation of the new Carinthian wind power ordinance plan. "Our Carinthian way combines clean energy and the protection of nature. In winter, we are an importer of dirty electricity. Without wind power, the energy transition simply won't work." But what exactly does that mean?