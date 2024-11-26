Insolvency! KTM files for reorganization on Friday

Advance on December salaries in the next two and a half weeks

KTM employs 5000 people worldwide, of which around 4000 work in Mattighofen and Munderfing. The employees of the affected companies have already been informed about the next steps at a works meeting: The outstanding salaries for November will be paid out via the insolvency compensation fund. An advance payment of 90 percent is to be made for December wages - this is to be transferred in the first two weeks of December. Although this is an important measure, it will not alleviate the fear of losing one's job.