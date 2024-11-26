Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the "brutal game"

“Born an idiot”! Fierce criticism of Podolski

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 11:12

Former German international Lukas Podolski caused trouble with several actions during his club Gornik Zabrze's match against Piast Gliwice. The 39-year-old also reaped harsh reactions on social media. 

0 Kommentare

Podolski was only substituted shortly before the end of the already charged derby. Nevertheless, the former international managed to attract attention with several unsightly actions. The first was a brutal foul in the 87th minute.

The 39-year-old attacking player pushed opponent Damian Kadzior from behind and - to the outrage of the opposing team - did not even receive a yellow card. Kadzior was hit hard on the ankle and was in persistent pain afterwards. 

Strong reactions on social media
But that was not all. Just two minutes later, "Poldi" was back in the spotlight. His team had just scored the decisive 1:0 and were celebrating exuberantly. Podolski took this as an opportunity to brutally knock over opponent Jakub Czerwinski while celebrating. The referee did not consider this an assault and only showed a yellow card. To top it all off, the 39-year-old then made an obscene gesture. 

This behavior not only caused bewilderment among opponents and Gliwice fans. There was a lot of criticism on social media. "You can't become an idiot, you have to be born an idiot," commented former Gliwice professional Gerard Badia. Other users declared Poldi a "pitch thug". 

However, "Poldi" showed no insight even after these comments. "You win trophies and play for big clubs with outbursts like that. Greetings, the idiot from Zabrze," he countered. Piast Gleiwitz responded with a photo showing Kadzior's swollen foot and the words: "If you call injuries to your opponents trophies, you can definitely add another one." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf