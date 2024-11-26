After the "brutal game"
“Born an idiot”! Fierce criticism of Podolski
Former German international Lukas Podolski caused trouble with several actions during his club Gornik Zabrze's match against Piast Gliwice. The 39-year-old also reaped harsh reactions on social media.
Podolski was only substituted shortly before the end of the already charged derby. Nevertheless, the former international managed to attract attention with several unsightly actions. The first was a brutal foul in the 87th minute.
The 39-year-old attacking player pushed opponent Damian Kadzior from behind and - to the outrage of the opposing team - did not even receive a yellow card. Kadzior was hit hard on the ankle and was in persistent pain afterwards.
Strong reactions on social media
But that was not all. Just two minutes later, "Poldi" was back in the spotlight. His team had just scored the decisive 1:0 and were celebrating exuberantly. Podolski took this as an opportunity to brutally knock over opponent Jakub Czerwinski while celebrating. The referee did not consider this an assault and only showed a yellow card. To top it all off, the 39-year-old then made an obscene gesture.
This behavior not only caused bewilderment among opponents and Gliwice fans. There was a lot of criticism on social media. "You can't become an idiot, you have to be born an idiot," commented former Gliwice professional Gerard Badia. Other users declared Poldi a "pitch thug".
However, "Poldi" showed no insight even after these comments. "You win trophies and play for big clubs with outbursts like that. Greetings, the idiot from Zabrze," he countered. Piast Gleiwitz responded with a photo showing Kadzior's swollen foot and the words: "If you call injuries to your opponents trophies, you can definitely add another one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.