A step towards a smoke-free life

your own well-being is significantly improved and risks for many diseases are considerably reduced. After just a few weeks without cigarettes, your body begins to regenerate - for example, lung function and blood circulation improve.

Non-smokers often report a better quality of life. You benefit from increased physical fitness, become more resilient and lead a healthier life. In addition, you are no longer constantly forced to find time for your next cigarette and therefore live a more stress-free life.

Saving money:

Smoking is expensive and the cost of cigarettes quickly adds up. By quitting, you not only save money, you can invest it in things you enjoy.

how much money you can save by living a smoke-free life

at

