Sport in Saudi Arabia
“Don’t slap away an outstretched hand”
The Formula 1 of show jumping had its grand finale for this year in Saudi Arabia. Max Kühner from Tyrol by choice took fourth place with Electric Blue in the individual competition (125,000 euros prize money) and second place in the team competition with the Shanghai Swans (500,000 euros prize money). The 50-year-old says of the internationally controversial host country: "As an athlete, if a hand is held out to you, I'm not going to slap it away."
As at the Olympic Games in Paris, Kühner was only missing a little something on Electric Blue in the Super Grand Prix of the Global Champions Tour. After a magnificent first clear round, a fault crept in at the penultimate obstacle in the second round. Otherwise it would have been first place with clearly the fastest time.
"My aim is to be able to win even without luck"
The Tyrolean by choice, who won the overall ranking of the Global Champions Tour this year, says: "This year, we were almost able to bring home the victory more often. As an athlete, I'm not content with luck and bad luck. I will deal with it. My ambition is to be able to win even without luck."
Looking forward to jumping in front of Schönbrunn Palace
He would love to win in front of Schönnbrunn Palace in Vienna next season. Austria's capital is returning to the Formula 1 show jumping calendar from September 26 to 28: "I'm really looking forward to it. The organizers were also there in Riyadh and wanted to visit me in the stables. Unfortunately, I wasn't there at the time. But I'm really looking forward to meeting them."
"Saudi Arabia is a country that is developing enormously"
What was his impression of Saudi Arabia, which is internationally controversial due to its interpretation of human rights? "It is a country that is developing enormously. My impression is that Western culture is becoming more and more accepted and that sporting events like this bring people closer together. The atmosphere here was very special. I also have the impression that the younger generation in Saudi Arabia no longer has to adhere so closely to the strict regulations. It's also clear that changes don't happen from one day to the next. I am a sportsman and not a politician. If a hand is held out to me, I don't slap it away."
"I'm impressed by the young people in many faraway countries"
In general, the hard-working and successful entrepreneur Kühner says of his sports world tour, which has taken him around the globe this year: "In many faraway countries, I am impressed by the attitude of young people. They are determined to achieve something. In contrast, we predominantly live in an affluent society where achievement is no longer so important. The most important thing for us is to be well off. The fact that this has to do with performance and effort is not always apparent here."
