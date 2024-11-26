“Don’t slap away an outstretched hand”

"Saudi Arabia is a country that is developing enormously"

What was his impression of Saudi Arabia, which is internationally controversial due to its interpretation of human rights? "It is a country that is developing enormously. My impression is that Western culture is becoming more and more accepted and that sporting events like this bring people closer together. The atmosphere here was very special. I also have the impression that the younger generation in Saudi Arabia no longer has to adhere so closely to the strict regulations. It's also clear that changes don't happen from one day to the next. I am a sportsman and not a politician. If a hand is held out to me, I don't slap it away."