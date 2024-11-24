Right-wing populist is considered an opponent of military aid for Kiev

Former President Traian Basescu believes that if Simion makes it to the run-off, it would be an unprecedented embarrassment for the country - it is simply inconceivable that anyone would reach the final round of the race for the highest office in the state, Basescu warned just a few days ago that it was simply inconceivable that someone who had been declared persona non grata and banned from entering the country by two of Romania's neighboring countries, namely Ukraine and Moldova, for nationalist incitement and suspected links to the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB would reach the final round of the race for the highest office in the country.