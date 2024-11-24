Neos: “We have anchored ourselves in Styria”

"The ball is in Kunasek's court"

If rumors are to be believed, however, the NEOS could play a significant role in the Styrian political landscape in the future. Now that it is questionable whether the FPÖ will find a coalition partner and a coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ will no longer have a majority of seats, the NEOS could become the kingmakers of a Styrian candy coalition, which is currently being negotiated at federal level. However, Christian Pichler does not want to comment on this on election night: "The ball is now in Mario Kunasek's court. Only if he fails to form a government will we think about it."