“Max has shown us where the must is”

After prematurely winning his fourth Formula 1 world championship title, Max Verstappen has been praised to the skies. Without the Dutchman, Red Bull Racing "would not be a winning team", said Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. "He covered up the car's weaknesses with his driving skills and brilliance." His beaten McLaren rival Lando Norris also paid tribute to the four-time world champion in Las Vegas: "Congratulations to Max, he deserves it."
Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali believes Verstappen is capable of winning more titles. "He is a true great in this sport and still has so much ahead of him in his impressive career," said the Italian. Only five drivers in F1 history have managed to win four world championship titles in a row. Only Michael Schumacher won the crown five times in a row for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.
Verstappen is certainly hoping for another coup in 2025. Next year will be "very tight", emphasized the 27-year-old. "There will be several teams involved in the title fight." This season, the Austrian-British racing team lost touch with the front runners after a strong start with seven Verstappen victories in ten races. "We were not only the fourth-strongest team behind McLaren, but also behind Ferrari and at times behind Mercedes. He always got the maximum out of this phase," said Marko in the ORF interview.
Verstappen had shown an "incredible level of maturity", emphasized the 81-year-old Styrian, who was wearing a black T-shirt with the inscription "M4X". "He has put himself in a leadership position and brought the team back together so that we can get back on the road to success." Verstappen used his head at the necessary moments and showed "where the beard is at".
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was also euphoric after a difficult season. "Max is now one of the greatest in the sport," said the Briton. It was "a tremendous moment" for Verstappen and the team. "This is probably his best season. He has won more than twice as many races as any of his rivals. Even if the car didn't perform as well, he got everything out of it and more. An outstanding performance."
Verstappen worked very hard with the mechanics and was an inspiration, emphasized Horner. Even various distractions off the track had not stopped Verstappen. "It was obviously a year full of challenges, but Max never lost his head or his focus."
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished tenth in Las Vegas, had to put up with harsh criticism with regard to the constructors' championship. The Austrian-British racing team is 53 points behind McLaren with two races remaining in the season. "Checo has over 200 points less than Max, so it's clear that the constructors' title is not going to happen," said Marko. Perez has not had a very good season, added the man from Graz. "Max is the one who covers up everything with his talent."
Marko revealed that the decision on Perez's future at Red Bull Racing will be made directly after the season finale. "The timetable is that there will be a meeting after Abu Dhabi. The result will be presented to the shareholders and they will then decide what the driver situation for both teams will look like for next year." Following a contract extension in June, the 34-year-old Mexican Perez is still tied to the Bulls until the end of 2026.
