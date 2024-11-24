“Max has shown us where the must is”

Horner praises Verstappen

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was also euphoric after a difficult season. "Max is now one of the greatest in the sport," said the Briton. It was "a tremendous moment" for Verstappen and the team. "This is probably his best season. He has won more than twice as many races as any of his rivals. Even if the car didn't perform as well, he got everything out of it and more. An outstanding performance."