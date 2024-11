At last! Belgian Neuville is World Rally Champion

"Have worked so long for this"

Neuville shook off his reputation as a perennial runner-up. Over the past decade, the Belgian has narrowly missed out on winning the title several times - now he is following in the footsteps of Finn Kalle Rovanperä. "I feel great, we've worked so long for this," said Neuville, who had led the WRC since his opening victory in Monte Carlo. "I have no words. We were very close so many times. We have always given everything, but this year we have been rewarded."