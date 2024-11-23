EU wants more from Scholz: deliver Taurus to Kiev!

Scholz is campaigning with Ukraine

The German Chancellor is firmly opposed to a Taurus delivery. He is even campaigning on this issue: "I say that only the SPD can bring together prudence and clear support for Ukraine on this difficult issue," he recently declared. Scholz fears that this could drag Germany directly into the war between Russia and Ukraine. The FDP and the Greens, on the other hand, are in favor of supplying the weapons system to Ukraine.