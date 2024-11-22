"There is no new one"
Baerbock and her husband have separated
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her husband Daniel Holefleisch have separated - and did so "some time ago". The two married in August 2007 and have two daughters (aged 9 and 13).
"In a lengthy process, we decided together some time ago that we are no longer a couple," Bild quotes a joint statement. "To prevent possible speculation: there are no new partners." The two would remain "deeply meaningful to each other as parents" who would "continue to be present together in the lives of our children" (see video above).
The daughters, aged 9 and 13, should grow up in peace and "in a loving environment". That is why the politician (43) and the communications consultant (51) will continue to live together in their home in Potsdam.
The most important thing for us is to work together to ensure that our two daughters can grow up in peace and in a loving environment.
Baerbock and Holefleisch asked that their family's privacy be respected and that no further statements would be made. Bild" reported that the two had been on vacation with their daughters during the autumn vacations.
Rumors for some time
According to the report, there have been whispers about their marriage in Berlin for some time, for example Baerbock has recently stopped wearing a wedding ring. Their love story began 20 years ago when they met through their work for the Green Party. Holefleisch withdrew from the party and took care of the household and children part-time. Appearances together were rare, as was time together due to the minister's long working hours and business trips.
