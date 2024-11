Do you remember these two Barca-Brasilos?

2:1 victory in Brazil

They've turned a little grayer, and there's no denying that their careers have been over for a few weeks now. But in purely physical terms, Romario and Rivaldo still seem to be in top form. They were back on the pitch together on Monday night. They tangled for the Barca legends in Curitiba in Brazil against the "Seleção Pelé Pequeno Príncipe Legends". They won 2:1, with Rivaldo also scoring, the second goal being scored by Javier Saviola.