“The avalanche doesn’t know you’re an expert”

Avalanche update as a livestream

Avalanche expert Michael Larcher will be touring Austria and Germany again from November 27th with the well-known "Avalanche Update" lecture series. The avalanche update in Innsbruck on December 12 (7 p.m.) will be available to all interested parties as a free livestream via the Alpine Club's YouTube channel.

All the details can be found at www.alpenverein.at/lawinenupdate