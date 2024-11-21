Married for five years
Tom Kaulitz reveals what annoys him about Heidi Klum!
Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz has been married to model Heidi Klum for five years. Although the couple are still as in love as they were on the first day, there is one thing that really annoys him about his partner.
As the 35-year-old reveals in his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", Heidi's thirst for action in the early morning annoys him.
"I got up very early, at seven o'clock - but by myself," he reports in an interview with his brother and podcast partner Bill Kaulitz. "Because my wife woke up on her own again and had already started Monday."
Monday mornings are the worst
For Tom, Monday morning is "the worst morning of all". The musician adds: "When I hear that Heidi is already awake and starting her day ... I had actually set my alarm for 7.30 a.m. and planned to snooze a few more times. I wanted to get going by eight o'clock at the latest. But when I hear that the shower is already on, the coffee machine is on, she's running around and the dogs are already awake - it makes you feel bad." Then "you can't really go back to sleep".
When Bill asks if the couple don't set an alarm clock at the same time, Tom replies: "Heidi never sets an alarm clock. She always wakes up on her own." Staying in bed together with the GNTM boss is only possible at the weekend.
