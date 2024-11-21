Tom Kaulitz reveals what annoys him about Heidi Klum!

Monday mornings are the worst

For Tom, Monday morning is "the worst morning of all". The musician adds: "When I hear that Heidi is already awake and starting her day ... I had actually set my alarm for 7.30 a.m. and planned to snooze a few more times. I wanted to get going by eight o'clock at the latest. But when I hear that the shower is already on, the coffee machine is on, she's running around and the dogs are already awake - it makes you feel bad." Then "you can't really go back to sleep".