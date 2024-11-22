Today with PLUS subscription
Live from 5.30 p.m.: Cage fighters go at it here!
The Cage Fight Series has always guaranteed high tension and hard-hitting fights. Started by Austria's MMA pioneers Gerhard and Michael Ettl in 2007, the event series has hosted countless top international fighters over the years.
The Cage Fight Series has always guaranteed high tension and hard-hitting fights. Started by Austria's MMA pioneers Gerhard and Michael Ettl in 2007, the event series has hosted countless top international fighters over the years. The "CFS" has become a fixture on the European cagefighting scene - and beyond!
Stars are forged here
The main fights have long been streamed under the umbrella of the world's largest organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC Fightpass). In addition, Bogdan Grad was the first Styrian from the Ettl talent factory to make the leap into the billion-dollar league last summer.
Having just won over UFC boss Dana White at his Contender Series in Las Vegas, "The Unleashed" now has the broad backs of his training and sparring buddies from the Champions Gym. Grad cheers them on at the Schwarzl Leisure Center, gives tips and encourages them.
"Mega motivation for everyone!"
"Bogdan's path shows that you can make it to the top if you give it your all," explains mentor and coach Gerhard Ettl. "Of course, that's mega motivation for everyone else!"
Everyone else - that includes Daniel Schordje, Sebastian Tomaschitz and Anas Hamdaoui. But Bernadette Marsano from Vienna, who lives in Graz and is competing in the only women's fight of the evening, also dreams of the big cage world. She works hard for it, training for hours every day. Marsano recently defeated Nóra Nagy (Ung) at the CFS 15, this time the Irishwoman Sarah Elliott-Sheridan is to "fall".
Prelims live with PLUS
As always, the "Krone" is allowed to look through the cage bars at the Prelims and is up close to the fighters in the Octagon. Action is guaranteed, and sometimes it gets bloody.
