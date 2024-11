40-year-old called strangers 535 times

Pinzgau police officers managed to solve a case of persistent stalking. Since the beginning of August 2024, a 65-year-old woman from Pinzgau has been massively harassed by an unknown telephone caller. The victim received up to 83 anonymous calls a day - without speaking.

Extensive investigations by the officers have now revealed that the calls originate from a 40-year-old man from Burgenland. The man has already been reported several times for the same offenses. The Eisenstadt Regional Court ordered his arrest and committal to prison.