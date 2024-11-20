Avignon trial
Daughter: “You’ll die alone, like a dog!”
At the end of the rape trial in Avignon, the waters ran high once again. While the accused Dominique Pelicot was remorseful about what he had done to his family, his daughter made it clear that she wanted nothing more to do with him. "You'll die alone, like a dog!" she shouted at her father in court.
Pelicot had made his wife available to strangers dozens of times so that they could rape her - while she was drugged and unconscious. The couple is also a victim of the now accused: in addition to rape videos of her mother, naked pictures of their daughter Caroline Darian were found on Pelicot's PC. She was also unconscious in the pictures.
Uncertainty about what happened to her is a problem for her daughter
To this day, she does not know how these pictures of her were taken - and whether her father had done more to her. Dominique Pelicot claimed in court that he had no explanation for the nude photos of his daughter on his computer. He swears he can't remember - he has never molested his children or grandchildren.
But the uncertainty torments the French woman, the doubt would "consume her on a low flame", according to Darian's lawyer. On Wednesday in court, her emotions finally got the better of her: When her father meekly explained that he wanted to look her in the eye again, that he couldn't bear to see her in "this state", she shouted at him. "I won't come to see you (in custody), Dominique," she screamed. "You'll die alone, like a dog!"
Mother-daughter relationship apparently shattered
Particularly tragic: the grueling trial for the victims, which started at the beginning of September, has apparently put a great strain on the relationship between Caroline Darian and her mother Gisele Pelicot. According to "Frankfurter Allgemeine", the women's relationship is considered to have broken down. While they still visibly stuck together at the start of the trial, mother and daughter barely looked at each other on Wednesday.
Darian is said to be displeased that Gisele does not want to completely banish the time she spent together with her husband, to whom she was married for 50 years, from her memory. "It's not for me to judge him, I'm a very positive person and I think the best of Dominique Pelicot should be kept in his memory," the 71-year-old said on Tuesday. She has therefore not forgiven him: "I have not forgiven anything," she clarified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.