Daughter: “You’ll die alone, like a dog!”

Darian is said to be displeased that Gisele does not want to completely banish the time she spent together with her husband, to whom she was married for 50 years, from her memory. "It's not for me to judge him, I'm a very positive person and I think the best of Dominique Pelicot should be kept in his memory," the 71-year-old said on Tuesday. She has therefore not forgiven him: "I have not forgiven anything," she clarified.