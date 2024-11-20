“It’s not us who should be ashamed, it’s her”

The crimes have shaken France: Dominique Pelicot (72) is said to have drugged and abused his then wife for almost ten years. While she was unconscious, he also had Gisèle Pelicot raped by strangers he met via an online platform. Hundreds of photos and videos bear witness to the acts. The men were between 21 and 68 years old at the time of the crime. 50 of them were already on trial, but chief investigator Gwenola Journot assumes that there were ten to 20 other perpetrators who could not be identified.