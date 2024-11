Wals-Grünau brings back ex-professional Zikic

Western league side Wals-Grünau welcome their first new winter signing. Christoph Knaus' team has brought Nemanja Zikic back to Salzburg. The midfielder already wore the Walser jersey between August 2020 and January 2022. He then moved to Kapfenberg in the second division. There he played a total of 59 competitive matches and scored three goals. However, his contract was not extended beyond the summer, which is why he is now available to the Grünauer on a free transfer.