Tennis girl Koller:
“I know I’m on the right track”
Arabella Koller has had the best season of her career so far. The tennis lady from Salzburg wants to play in major tournaments next year and hopes that she will be able to play in Grand Slam events sooner or later. Now she is going on vacation to Dubai for a week.
Tennis player Arabella Koller has had an eventful and, from a personal point of view, very successful year. The Salzburg native has climbed around 400 places in the world rankings and is now only just outside the top 600. "It was the best season of my career, I know I'm on the right track," beams the 24-year-old.
The decisive factor was a formative event last April. "That's when I reached my first final at futures level. From that point on, I had a lot more confidence in myself, became national champion shortly afterwards and then won my first title at a futures tournament," she recalls.
No fixed goal
Koller wants to take the next steps in the coming year, climb further up the world rankings and play bigger tournaments. She doesn't have a fixed goal, but she still knows where she wants to go. "In the next two or three years, I would like to at least manage to qualify for the Grand Slam tournaments. To do that, I need to be among the top 230 players in the world." The Großgmain native also knows how she can get there. The magic word is consistency. "I have a lot of points to defend next year. My performance has to be right, otherwise it can quickly go in the other direction again. But I'm not putting myself under any pressure."
She is financially secure for the next two seasons. Her contract with Heeressport was only recently extended. "I'm incredibly grateful for that. Without this support and the help of my parents, it would be difficult."
Koller is currently still training, but from November 21 she will be taking a short break in Dubai. "This is my first vacation in two years. I think I've earned it," she grins, but then emphasizes: "From December, I'll be preparing for the new season in Rif."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
