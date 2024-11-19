“I know I’m on the right track”

No fixed goal

Koller wants to take the next steps in the coming year, climb further up the world rankings and play bigger tournaments. She doesn't have a fixed goal, but she still knows where she wants to go. "In the next two or three years, I would like to at least manage to qualify for the Grand Slam tournaments. To do that, I need to be among the top 230 players in the world." The Großgmain native also knows how she can get there. The magic word is consistency. "I have a lot of points to defend next year. My performance has to be right, otherwise it can quickly go in the other direction again. But I'm not putting myself under any pressure."