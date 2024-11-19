Vorteilswelt
Rising energy prices

The FPÖ and Greens want these countermeasures now

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 11:47

There are several reasons why energy prices are set to rise at the turn of the year. For example, grid costs are rising and subsidies are coming to an end. The FPÖ and the Greens are now calling for countermeasures for consumers.

For example, the FPÖ is proposing less spending on migration, climate policy and aid for Ukraine. Green climate spokesperson Lukas Hammer said on Tuesday morning that he had sent two proposals to the government partner ÖVP - namely reducing the electricity levy to the minimum required by EU law and suspending the renewables flat rate and the renewables levy. There has not yet been a response.

SPÖ: "Do not fuel inflation"
 "Prices are currently so low that experts recommend phasing them out. However, we will continue to monitor developments," said the ÖVP. The NEOS are also in favor of taking a critical look at all subsidies and considering phasing them out. According to its own statement, the SPÖ does not want "inflation, which is still too high, to be fueled again by a further increase in energy costs". The party is already in talks with others.

As reported, gas and electricity prices will rise in the coming year. In the case of gas, for example, the network costs for consumers will increase as there are fewer and fewer gas heating systems and these costs will therefore be shared between fewer people. In addition, taxes and levies such as the electricity and natural gas levy, which were reduced to a minimum two years ago, are rising. The electricity price brake is also coming to an end. Added to this is the gas dispute with Russia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf