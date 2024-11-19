The FPÖ and Greens want these countermeasures now

SPÖ: "Do not fuel inflation"

"Prices are currently so low that experts recommend phasing them out. However, we will continue to monitor developments," said the ÖVP. The NEOS are also in favor of taking a critical look at all subsidies and considering phasing them out. According to its own statement, the SPÖ does not want "inflation, which is still too high, to be fueled again by a further increase in energy costs". The party is already in talks with others.