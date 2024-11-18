Find in the eternal ice
Mummified sabre-toothed tiger discovered in Siberia
Researchers have found the exceptionally well-preserved remains of a partially mummified sabre-toothed tiger (pictured) in Siberian permafrost. The animal may have been preserved in a chunk of ice for more than 35,000 years.
However, the prehistoric predator does not look terrifying. The reason: the big cat was just three weeks old when it died. The animal was discovered in 2020 near the Badjaricha River in the Yakutia region above the Arctic Circle, the scientists report in the journal "Scientifc Reports".
Using the radiocarbon method, they determined that the sabre-toothed cat lived around 35,500 to 37,000 years ago, i.e. in the late Pleistocene. According to the researchers, the kitten belonged to the now extinct species Homotherium latidens. Although these are correctly called sabre-toothed cats, they are often referred to as sabre-toothed tigers.
Small ears and a thick neck
The kitten's head and even individual whiskers, the front legs with clawed paws and the animal's front body have been preserved in detail. Bones from the hips and hind legs were also found.
The research team compared the remains with the anatomy of today's lion offspring of the same age and found some differences. In the study, the authors particularly emphasize the thicker, muscular neck region, the smaller ears and longer front legs of the sabre-toothed cat as well as the greatly shortened and broadened nose.
In addition, the prehistoric young animal had a thicker, darker coat and wider, rounded paws - presumably an adaptation to the cold environment and walking in the snow.
More understanding of the distribution of the genus
Overall, the discovery of the mummy of Homotherium latidens in Yakutia expands our understanding of the distribution of the genus and confirms its presence in the late Pleistocene of Asia, according to the study.
It continues: "For the first time in the history of paleontological research, the external appearance of an extinct mammal that has no equivalent in the modern fauna has been directly examined."
