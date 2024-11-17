Internet hype
Why pistachio cream is all the rage right now
No sweet is currently as trendy as Dubai chocolate. The sweet treat filled with pistachio cream and crispy pastry threads is not only in high demand in the retail sector.
Wholesalers are also struggling with the high demand. Pistachio cream is more in demand than ever, said Pascal Walch, Managing Director of dessert wholesaler JM Posner. He is currently selling six tons of his Spanish-made cream per week.
Purchase restrictions necessary
"We have seen that there is more and more and have increased production accordingly," reported the Managing Director of the company based in Straubenhardt near Pforzheim in Germany. Around two months ago, production was increased from 600 kilograms to 6 tons per week - a tenfold increase. At the beginning, the retailer was ridiculed for this. "And yet it's not enough." With the current demand, ten tons per week could also be sold.
To prevent customers from hoarding the cream, purchase limits have been introduced. "You can't buy more than four buckets online." Sometimes he is offered higher prices for the cream over the phone. Walch reported that he does not accept this.
"As soon as it says Dubai, people buy it"
The pistachios for the cream come from Sicily. Customers include bakeries, dessert manufacturers and private customers, reported the managing director. Even before the Dubai chocolate trend, the demand for pistachio cream was on the rise - the product is used to fill croissants, for example. "In general, we have already sold significantly more this year than the year before."
The pistachio cream is not only used for homemade Dubai chocolate. "Many people also use it to make Dubai tiramisu, Dubai ice cream or Dubai cheesecake - there are lots of variations." Everything sells. "As soon as it says Dubai on it, people buy it." And he doesn't mean that in a derogatory way. "If it says Dubai on it, people know what to expect and try it. It's similar to other flavors."
Meter-long queues
Dubai chocolate owes its rise to Instagram and TikTok, where it is a big topic. Since then, the chocolate has caused queues several meters long and resales on the internet for hundreds of euros. A bar costs around 15 euros in the store.
The chocolate originally comes from the company Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which has been selling it in Dubai since 2021. In Dubai, the chocolate costs the equivalent of around 16.60 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
