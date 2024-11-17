Vorteilswelt
"I hate them for that"

F1 icon Jordan remembers “sex on wheels”

17.11.2024 09:31

Eddie Jordan reminisces in the "Formula For Success" podcast and raves about the good old V10 times. "That was sex on wheels," says the former team owner, wishing the old engines were back. 

Jordan is not a fan of today's drive units, and the Irishman rails against those responsible in recent years: "In my opinion, they allowed this sport to reach a level that it may never be able to leave again, and I hate them for that!"

"Sound that went through your marrow and bone"
In the meantime, Formula 1 cars have become tractors, says Jordan, and hardly anything remains of the cars from back then. "The ground shook under your feet, the power was so strong and the sound went through your bones," says the 76-year-old, recalling the good old days. "If you were at a race, for example at Silverstone, you didn't even have to be in the paddock, you could feel the V10 engines in the stands. That was sex on wheels, and that's what motorsport meant to me, that's what I enjoyed so much."

A Jordan racing car with a V10 engine from 2001 (Bild: AFP/APA/JOHN RUTHROFF)
A Jordan racing car with a V10 engine from 2001
(Bild: AFP/APA/JOHN RUTHROFF)

The former team owner of Jordan Grand Prix cannot imagine that motorsport's premier class will ever return to V10 engines. "We're too cowardly when you look at what's going on at the moment, whether it's the regulations or something else."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

