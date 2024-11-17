F1 icon Jordan remembers “sex on wheels”

"Sound that went through your marrow and bone"

In the meantime, Formula 1 cars have become tractors, says Jordan, and hardly anything remains of the cars from back then. "The ground shook under your feet, the power was so strong and the sound went through your bones," says the 76-year-old, recalling the good old days. "If you were at a race, for example at Silverstone, you didn't even have to be in the paddock, you could feel the V10 engines in the stands. That was sex on wheels, and that's what motorsport meant to me, that's what I enjoyed so much."