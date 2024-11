Award: TV-worthy cabaret by the jesters

TV crew will be present

"We are very honored," says KIB chairman Arthur Ottowitz. Cabaret manager Philipp Hainz is touched: "After all, we are always loyal to our little cultural town." The program for the coming carnival season is already set. But one thing is new. "This year, for the first time, the 70 performers of the cabaret will also be providing laughs throughout Austria. Ottowitz: "It is an honor to be broadcast live on ORF, just like the Villach Carnival." This time, the Bleiburgers will become TV stars after the Narrisch-Guat show on Carnival Saturday. "So don't be surprised, the ORF camera crew will be present at some of the 16 performances in 2024."

By the way: advance ticket sales will start soon. It's first come, first served. In this case on the KIB homepage.